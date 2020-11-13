Electricity consumption in Romania declines 5.1pct, Jan.-Sept. 2020

Electricity consumption in Romania declines 5.1pct, Jan.-Sept. 2020. Romania's final electricity consumption reached 39.3 TWh in the first nine months of 2020, down 5.1% from the same period last year, according to a press statement released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday. Public lighting decreased by 8.1%, and household consumption increased by 3.6%. Electricity exports were 3.673 billion kWh, up 1.095 billion kWh. Own technological consumption in networks and stations was 3.8 billion kWh, down 211.9 million kWh. During this time, electricity resources amounted to 46.7 billion kWh, down 1.2 billion kWh y-o-y. Production by thermal power stations was 14.6 billion kWh, down 14.6%. Production by hydropower plants was down 10.2%, and production by nuclear power plants increased by 1.7%. Production by wind power plants was 5.2 billion kWh, up 379.6 million kWh from the same period last year, while solar energy produced by photovoltaic installations was 1.4 billion kWh, up 21.4 million kWh y-o-y. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]