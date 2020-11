Romanian Central Bank Lowers 2020 Inflation Forecast to 2.1% from 2.7%

Romanian Central Bank Lowers 2020 Inflation Forecast to 2.1% from 2.7%. Romania's central bank lowered its inflation forecast to 2.1% for the end of 2020 from a previous projection of 2.7%, while keeping the 2021 projection at 2.5%, according to the November Inflation Report released Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]