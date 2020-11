Antitrust Body Clears SIF Banat-Crisana To Acquire Doosan IMGB

Antitrust Body Clears SIF Banat-Crisana To Acquire Doosan IMGB. Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved a transaction whereby regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) had acquired Doosan IMGB SA. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]