Alro Group Posts Net Profit Of RON273M In Jan-Sept 2020 Vs RON23M Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Alro Group (ALR.RO), one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated aluminium producers, reported a turnover of RON1.9 billion in January-September 2020, down 10% on the year, and a net profit of RON273 million, compared with a loss of RON23 million in the same period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]