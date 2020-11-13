 
Romaniapress.com

November 13, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9,489; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 37,136
Nov 13, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9,489; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 37,136.

As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 343,725 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 231,808 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,630,856 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 37,136 were performed in the last 24 hours, 22,169 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,967 upon request. Another 174 people - 100 men and 74 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 8,684. According to the GCS, 168 patients had comorbidities, and six had no comorbidities. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,778 fines amounting to 1,418,195 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,892 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,149 in intensive care. In Romania, 47,681 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 13,141 are in institutional isolation. Also, 78,569 people are in quarantine at home, and 19 people in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed at 6,862, while the death toll stayed constant at 126. A total of 2,358 people retested positive for COVID-19. Cluj County has a SARS-CoV-2 the 14-day cumulated infection rate of over 7 per thousand inhabitants, while Bucharest returns to a rate of over 5 per 1,000 population. According to GCS, Sibiu County is first, with a rate of 7.78 up from 7.4 a day before. Second is the county of Cluj, with 7.3 per 1,000 population, up from 6.99. Bucharest has an incidence of 5.07 per 1,000 population, slightly higher than on Thursday, when it had 6.99. High rates are also reported in the counties of Timis - 6.49, Salaj - 6.25, Bihor - 5.9, Alba - 5.81, Arad - 5.24, Brasov - 5.5. The counties with a low rate are Vrancea - 1.42 and Olt - 1.71. Vrancea County is the only one left in the green area. Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been registered in Bucharest - 47,782 and in the counties of Cluj - 14,867, Iasi - 14,409, Timis - 14,194, Prahova - 14,056 and Brasov - 13,517. Most newly confirmed cases since the previous report have been registered in Bucharest - 1,114 and the counties of Constanta - 970, Cluj - 586, Brasov - 507, Ilfov - 500, Timis - 489, Mures - 390, Prahova - 388, Bihor - 377, Iasi - 354. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Petronius Craiu, editors: Claudia Stanescu, Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban tells business representatives that the Liberal government wishes a stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told business representatives on Friday that the Liberal government wishes a “stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate”, stressing that in order to ensure fiscal stability, the authorities will have to have “better control of budgetary costs” and “improve (...)

President Iohannis requests re-examining Law to reject OUG regarding phased increase of children's allowances President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, to Parliament the request to re-examine the Law regarding the rejection of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) no. 123/2020 amending art. 3 of Law 61/1993 regarding the state allowances for children. The head of state claims that through the (...)

PayU Romania: Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments Black Friday sales amounted to 254 million lei as of 16:00, up 72 percent compared to the previous year, shows real-time data released today by online payment platform PayU Romania. According to statistics, there were 358,000 transactions registered, by 80 percent more than at the previous (...)

Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania. Second vessel delivery marks successful completion of Damen order On 12th November, the Pakistan Navy commissioned its new Corvette – a Damen OPV 1900 – named PNS Tabuk at the Port of Constanta, Romania. The ship is part of a two vessel order with Damen, signed by the Pakistan Ministry of Defence in 2017. Both ships are built at... The post Pakistan Navy (...)

President Iohannis: The period we are going through requires more than ever the unity of the EU Member States In his address at “Charlemagne Prize Europa Summit” video conference, President Klaus Iohannis Friday stressed the need for the unity of the EU Member States, consensus and overcoming discrepancies in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The crisis generated by the COVID-19 (...)

PM Orban holds consultations with local authorities' representatives in light of upcoming budget revision Prime Minister Ludovic Orban held today consultations with representatives of Romania's County Councils National Union (UNCJR) and of the Association of Romanian Cities (AOR), with whom he assessed local issues in the light of the upcoming budget revision. "We discussed the possible (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9.489 to 343.725; another 174 persons die; 1.149 patients in ICUs As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |