Sibiu to be placed under two-week quarantine as of Monday



The city of Sibiu, in central Romania, and the localities Șelimbăr, Tălmaciu and Cisnădie will be placed under quarantine for 14 days starting Monday, Raed Arafat, the head of Romania’s Emergency Services Department, announced on Friday, November 13. Moreover, starting with this weekend, shops and (...)