Romania sees almost 9,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania sees almost 9,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Romanian officials confirmed 9,489 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, out of 37,136 tests. The total number of coronavirus cases thus reached 343,725 in Romania, according to the official daily report released on Friday, November 13. More than 231,800 patients were declared cured so far