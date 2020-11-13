 
Romaniapress.com

November 13, 2020

Orban: We want stable legislative-fiscal climate, with better control of budgetary costs and improved collection
Nov 13, 2020

Orban: We want stable legislative-fiscal climate, with better control of budgetary costs and improved collection.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told business representatives on Friday that the Liberal government wishes a "stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate", stressing that in order to ensure fiscal stability, the authorities will have to have "better control of budgetary costs" and "improve collection". The Chief Executive discussed, in video-conferencing system, with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania on the topic of the government's priorities for the next period. "We are now in the period of finalizing the governing program, which we will most likely present on Monday (...). When we said that we will not increase taxes and duties, do believe what we are saying. If we want us to we have a fast recovery, it is normal that we do not put fiscal brakes in the process of economic recovery and ensuring an economic growth as fast as possible," said Ludovic Orban. He added that with regard to the basic pillar of the economic policies, that of investment, the concern of the Liberal government is to ensure "an ever increasing level of investment in both the public and private sectors". Another concern of the Government, according to the Prime Minister, is the research-innovation part and, especially, the rapid application of research and innovation results, as well as the technological transfer related to any investment, mentioning here also the field of defense. Digitization, according to the prime minister, is a fundamental pillar for the current government in the coming period. "Certainly a concern for the environment, for the implementation of the Green Deal, will be an extremely important component of governance," Orban added. The head of the Executive also referred to the need for a very solid reform in education, which would bring education as close as possible to the real needs of the labor market. The prime minister pointed out that a "huge effort" will be needed to absorb European funds. "I am telling you that not only the administration will have to be involved, but the entire business environment, the local authorities, the universities, the non-governmental organizations and even every single company, because it will not be easy to absorb the 80 billion euros plus the 4.1 billion euros from the SURE Program, which are intended for active measures. I can also tell you that we have other possible funding, which is emerging from institutional financiers, or here we will have to generate projects, we will have to move fast. We will try to ensure that we simplify procedures as much as possible and digitize access for beneficiaries to all the programs to be financed from European funds," Orban went on to say.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban tells business representatives that the Liberal government wishes a stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told business representatives on Friday that the Liberal government wishes a “stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate”, stressing that in order to ensure fiscal stability, the authorities will have to have “better control of budgetary costs” and “improve (...)

President Iohannis requests re-examining Law to reject OUG regarding phased increase of children's allowances President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, to Parliament the request to re-examine the Law regarding the rejection of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) no. 123/2020 amending art. 3 of Law 61/1993 regarding the state allowances for children. The head of state claims that through the (...)

PayU Romania: Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments Black Friday sales amounted to 254 million lei as of 16:00, up 72 percent compared to the previous year, shows real-time data released today by online payment platform PayU Romania. According to statistics, there were 358,000 transactions registered, by 80 percent more than at the previous (...)

Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania. Second vessel delivery marks successful completion of Damen order On 12th November, the Pakistan Navy commissioned its new Corvette – a Damen OPV 1900 – named PNS Tabuk at the Port of Constanta, Romania. The ship is part of a two vessel order with Damen, signed by the Pakistan Ministry of Defence in 2017. Both ships are built at... The post Pakistan Navy (...)

President Iohannis: The period we are going through requires more than ever the unity of the EU Member States In his address at “Charlemagne Prize Europa Summit” video conference, President Klaus Iohannis Friday stressed the need for the unity of the EU Member States, consensus and overcoming discrepancies in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The crisis generated by the COVID-19 (...)

PM Orban holds consultations with local authorities' representatives in light of upcoming budget revision Prime Minister Ludovic Orban held today consultations with representatives of Romania's County Councils National Union (UNCJR) and of the Association of Romanian Cities (AOR), with whom he assessed local issues in the light of the upcoming budget revision. "We discussed the possible (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9.489 to 343.725; another 174 persons die; 1.149 patients in ICUs As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |