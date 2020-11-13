 
Romaniapress.com

November 13, 2020

HealthMin says capacity of ICU sections has not been exceeded and that it will be increased
Nov 13, 2020

HealthMin says capacity of ICU sections has not been exceeded and that it will be increased.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday that the capacity of the ICU sections had not been exceeded and that it would be increased, with a daily assessment of the number of beds and patients in need of intensive care. "It [the number of patients, ed. n.] doesn't exceed the number of ICU beds. As you know, we have the assessment we conduct every day and, I repeat, the assessment that the State Inspection of each DSP [Public Health Directorate carries out every day, precisely to know at the level of each county how many ICU beds there are, how many beds are dedicated to COVID, how many beds are occupied, how many beds are free, of those occupied how many patients are on invasive mechanical ventilation, how many are on non-invasive ventilation or how many are on an oxygen carrier, which can be switched to intermediate therapy. At this point, we have this assessment, we haven't exceeded the number of beds, we are increasing from day to day this number of beds, we readapt, we have also asked the attending physicians to reconsider each individual patient and create those intermediate therapy wards in which these patients, who have come out of invasive or non-invasive ventilation, can be accommodated and treated medically, in the vicinity of the ICU sections, and, depending on the evolution, to return to the ICU or to go to the respective sections," Nelu Tataru said at the central city of Sfantu Gheorghe. He added that intensive care admissions are increasing from day to day and represent "the accumulation of cases in the last two weeks, which decompensate or evolve unfavourably" and that is why local assessment is carried out to ensure the medical act in intensive care. The Minister of Health also appreciated the work of the medical staff in the intensive care wards, pointing out that behind each death there is a fierce battle with the disease and in connection with the lack of medical staff in the COVID-19 support hospitals, Nelu Tataru said that staff secondment can be made where needed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban tells business representatives that the Liberal government wishes a stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told business representatives on Friday that the Liberal government wishes a “stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate”, stressing that in order to ensure fiscal stability, the authorities will have to have “better control of budgetary costs” and “improve (...)

President Iohannis requests re-examining Law to reject OUG regarding phased increase of children's allowances President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, to Parliament the request to re-examine the Law regarding the rejection of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) no. 123/2020 amending art. 3 of Law 61/1993 regarding the state allowances for children. The head of state claims that through the (...)

PayU Romania: Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments Black Friday sales amounted to 254 million lei as of 16:00, up 72 percent compared to the previous year, shows real-time data released today by online payment platform PayU Romania. According to statistics, there were 358,000 transactions registered, by 80 percent more than at the previous (...)

Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania. Second vessel delivery marks successful completion of Damen order On 12th November, the Pakistan Navy commissioned its new Corvette – a Damen OPV 1900 – named PNS Tabuk at the Port of Constanta, Romania. The ship is part of a two vessel order with Damen, signed by the Pakistan Ministry of Defence in 2017. Both ships are built at... The post Pakistan Navy (...)

President Iohannis: The period we are going through requires more than ever the unity of the EU Member States In his address at “Charlemagne Prize Europa Summit” video conference, President Klaus Iohannis Friday stressed the need for the unity of the EU Member States, consensus and overcoming discrepancies in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The crisis generated by the COVID-19 (...)

PM Orban holds consultations with local authorities' representatives in light of upcoming budget revision Prime Minister Ludovic Orban held today consultations with representatives of Romania's County Councils National Union (UNCJR) and of the Association of Romanian Cities (AOR), with whom he assessed local issues in the light of the upcoming budget revision. "We discussed the possible (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9.489 to 343.725; another 174 persons die; 1.149 patients in ICUs As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |