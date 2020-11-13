Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments

Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments. Black Friday sales amounted to 254 million lei as of 16:00, up 72 percent compared to the previous year, shows real-time data released today by online payment platform PayU Romania. According to statistics, there were 358,000 transactions registered, by 80 percent more than at the previous Black Friday edition. The UK is the leader by the transaction's source country, with 80 percent of the total, followed by Ukraine (8 percent) and the USA (2 percent). The average value of the shopping cart, full payment, is 715 lei, by 25 percent higher than in 2019. For installment cards, the average amount is 1,079 lei, 7 percent higher YoY. As regards the payment method, PayU Romania data reveals that the one-click payment option accounts for 52 percent of the total (+103 percent over 2019), and the variant with an installment card accounts for 26 percent - specifically 67 million. A survey conducted by Kantar Romania found that more than half of Romanians (54 percent) were planning to buy at least one product in this year's Black Friday discount campaign, having allocated a budget of 2,200 lei on average. The survey points to an increased preference for the online environment among potential Black Friday shoppers, with 46 percent thereof considering an online store for the first time, by 20 percent more compared to 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]