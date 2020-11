Rompetrol Rafinare Posts $156.2M Loss in Jan-Sept

Rompetrol Rafinare Posts $156.2M Loss in Jan-Sept. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), part of KMG International and 44.6% owned by the Romanian state, on Friday reported a net loss of $156.2 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared with a net loss of $26.9 million in the same period last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]