PM Orban tells business representatives that the Liberal government wishes a stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate

PM Orban tells business representatives that the Liberal government wishes a stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told business representatives on Friday that the Liberal government wishes a “stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate”, stressing that in order to ensure fiscal stability, the authorities will have to have “better control of budgetary costs” and “improve (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]