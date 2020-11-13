PayU Romania: Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments

PayU Romania: Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments. Black Friday sales amounted to 254 million lei as of 16:00, up 72 percent compared to the previous year, shows real-time data released today by online payment platform PayU Romania. According to statistics, there were 358,000 transactions registered, by 80 percent more than at the previous (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]