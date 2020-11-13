Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania. Second vessel delivery marks successful completion of Damen order

Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania. Second vessel delivery marks successful completion of Damen order. On 12th November, the Pakistan Navy commissioned its new Corvette – a Damen OPV 1900 – named PNS Tabuk at the Port of Constanta, Romania. The ship is part of a two vessel order with Damen, signed by the Pakistan Ministry of Defence in 2017. Both ships are built at...