President Iohannis: The period we are going through requires more than ever the unity of the EU Member States



In his address at “Charlemagne Prize Europa Summit” video conference, President Klaus Iohannis Friday stressed the need for the unity of the EU Member States, consensus and overcoming discrepancies in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The crisis generated by the COVID-19 (...)