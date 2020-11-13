PM Orban holds consultations with local authorities' representatives in light of upcoming budget revision

PM Orban holds consultations with local authorities' representatives in light of upcoming budget revision. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban held today consultations with representatives of Romania's County Councils National Union (UNCJR) and of the Association of Romanian Cities (AOR), with whom he assessed local issues in the light of the upcoming budget revision. "We discussed the possible solutions to the problems faced by the County Councils regarding the payment of the outstanding wages of the employees of the social assistance and child protection departments. Depending on the centralized situation in the counties facing this problem and the causes that led to this we will asses the budgetary impact for the disbursement of the respective amounts in order to unblock the situation," Ludovic Orban said in a post on the Government's Facebook page on Friday. He mentioned that another topic of discussion was "offsetting local government spending with the handling of the situation caused by the COVID-19 crisis." "However, I was pleased to see the concern of mayors and county council presidents for investment projects. I assured them that we will earmark additional funds to pay for the work done as part of the local projects financed from the state budget and to settle the co-financing of projects supported from European funds. We will very carefully analyze the needs of the local communities and, depending on what the budget allows us, we will take balanced measures for the local administration ", Orban also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]