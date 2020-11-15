HealthMin Tataru: Injured doctor from Piatra Neamt will be taken to hospital in Belgium



Health Minister Nelu Tataru has said on Saturday evening, in Letcani, that the anesthesiologist doctor from Neamt that has been seriously injured while trying to save patients from the fire will be transferred to a hospital in Belgium in the morning. "The doctor from Piatra Neamt, the anesthesiologist and intensive care doctor Catalin Denciu, will be transferred from the airport tonight from Iasi to Bucharest, at Floreasca Hospital, where he will be evaluated and treated for burns. Tomorrow morning he will go to Belgium, to Reine Astrid Military Hospital, the Burns Clinic. The hospital wasn't receiving patients from the exterior, but we discussed together with the prime minister and they accepted the transfer tomorrow morning," Tataru said. The minister pointed out that the doctor from the Piatra Neamt Hospital was a faculty colleague and a true professional. "He is a professional. I've known him from the faculty. He does his job, as you have seen this evening, trying to save those patients," Nelu Tataru said. Ten people died in the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at the ICU of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital. Another seven are critical, among whom the ICU on call doctor. The doctor suffered serious burns on 40% of the body. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)