Klaus Iohannis, deeply grieved with patients' death at Piatra Neamt Hospital

Klaus Iohannis, deeply grieved with patients' death at Piatra Neamt Hospital. President Klaus Iohannis voices himself "deeply grieved" by the death of the patients in the ICU of the County Hospital of Piatra Neamt, and sends his condolences to the mourning families. "The tragedy that took place at the Piatra Neamt County hospital has left the entire country in mourning. I am deeply grieved with the death of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit and I am sending my condolences and a lot of strength to the families during these hard moments. I wish fast recovery to the victims who are in a very serious state! I am by the side of all those affected by this terrible accident," Iohannis wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening. According to the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis has spoken with PM Ludovic Orban, Health Minister Nelu Tataru and Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) head Raed Arafat, and is in permanent contact with them for a fast information flow. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]