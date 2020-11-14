HealthMin Tataru: The burnt doctor is being transferred to Iasi

HealthMin Tataru: The burnt doctor is being transferred to Iasi. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Saturday evening that the burnt doctor, who is conscious, is being transferred to Iasi, from where he will be taken to Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest aboard a sanitary aircraft. "Tragic event at the hospital here, in Piatra Neamt, a fire at the SARS-CoV-2 ICU, ten deaths among the patients, a doctor with 40% of the body burnt, 15-20% 4th-degree burns on the members, another three persons from the medical staff with 1st and 2nd degree burns, but on restricted areas, that don't require hospitalisation. At the moment, the burnt doctor, who is conscious at the moment, is being transferred to Iasi, from where he will be taken to Floreasca Hospital, tonight, aboard a sanitary aircraft. The other six patients are transferred to Iasi for SARS-CoV-2 support, treatment," Nelu Tataru said upon exiting the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, where he went to evaluate the situation, following the fire that broke out at the ICU. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]