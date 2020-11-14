UPDATE/Ten persons die in fire at ICU section of Piatra Neamt County Hospital

UPDATE/Ten persons die in fire at ICU section of Piatra Neamt County Hospital. Ten people died following the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at the ICU at the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital, Neamt Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Spokesperson Irina Popa announced. "Ten people were declared dead, and seven persons are in a critical state, including the on call doctor," Irina Popa told Antena 3 private television broadcaster. She pointed out that ambulances from Iasi, Bacau and Roman came to transport patients. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]