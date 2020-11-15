New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital



Ten patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania, on Saturday evening, November 15. Seven other people were severely injured, including a doctor who jumped into the fire to try and save some (...)