November 15, 2020

New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
Nov 15, 2020

New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital.

Ten patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania, on Saturday evening, November 15. Seven other people were severely injured, including a doctor who jumped into the fire to try and save some (...)

PM Orban: We ordered an increase in the capacity of ICU units On Sunday, during the meeting organized at the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management in Ciolpani (CNCCI), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban ordered an increase of the capacity to treat patients in the intensive care units. Orban told a press conference that joint teams from (...)

Romania, bereavement and grief after fire that killed 10 in Piatra Neamt hospital A tragedy that stirs up painful memories Prosecutors, police and firefighters start investigation to establish culprits and cause of the fire that killed 10 people Romania’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday has had a working meeting with the Minister of Health, Nelu Tătaru, the Interior (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 cause count rise by 7.096; tests performed in the last 24 hours 21.571 As many as 7,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 21,571 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that (...)

Piatra Neamt hospital fire/US Ambassador expresses his condolences to families of victims The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire at Piatra Neamt-based hospital on Saturday and has directed that the American flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims. "The people of (...)

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,096; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 21,571 As many as 7,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 21,571 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that (...)

Hospital fire/ President Iohannis: It's important we find out how such tragedy happened immediately The "terrible" accident in Piatra Neamt [where a fire broke out in an ICU unit in a hospital - editor's note] showed, once again, why a profound reform of the Romanian public health system is absolutely necessary, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday. "It is a huge tragedy (...)

HealthMin Tataru: Injured doctor from Piatra Neamt will be taken to hospital in Belgium Health Minister Nelu Tataru has said on Saturday evening, in Letcani, that the anesthesiologist doctor from Neamt that has been seriously injured while trying to save patients from the fire will be transferred to a hospital in Belgium in the morning. "The doctor from Piatra Neamt, the (...)

 


