 
Romaniapress.com

November 15, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,096; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 21,571
Nov 15, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 7,096; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 21,571.

As many as 7,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 21,571 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive, says GCS. As of Sunday, 360,281 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 243,832 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,691,062 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 21,571 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,195 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,376 upon request. Another 113 people - 77 men and 36 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 8,926. According to the GCS, 106 patients had comorbidities, and six had no comorbidities. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 9,621 fines amounting to 1,766,300 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,996 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,169 in intensive care. In Romania, 46,064 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 13,161 are in institutional isolation. Also, 80,818 people are in quarantine at home, and 23 people in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed at 6,862, while the death toll stayed constant at 126. A total of 1,814 people retested positive for COVID-19. Cluj County has a SARS-CoV-2 the 14-day cumulated infection rate of over 7.56 per thousand inhabitants, while Bucharest returns to a rate of over 5 per 1,000 population. According to GCS, Sibiu County is first, with a rate of 8.32, from 8.17 the day before. Bucharest has an incidence of 5.16 per 1,000 population, slightly higher than on Thursday, when it had 5.18. High rates are also reported in the counties of Timis - 6.69, Salaj - 5.88, Bihor - 5.77, Alba - 6.04, Arad - 5.67, Brasov - 6.16. The counties with a low rate are Vrancea - 1.64 and Olt - 1.87, but there is no county left in the green area anymore. Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been registered in Bucharest - 49,987 and in the counties of Cluj - 15,743, Iasi - 15,050, Timis - 14,906, Prahova - 14,754 and Brasov - 14,384. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: We ordered an increase in the capacity of ICU units On Sunday, during the meeting organized at the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management in Ciolpani (CNCCI), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban ordered an increase of the capacity to treat patients in the intensive care units. Orban told a press conference that joint teams from (...)

Romania, bereavement and grief after fire that killed 10 in Piatra Neamt hospital A tragedy that stirs up painful memories Prosecutors, police and firefighters start investigation to establish culprits and cause of the fire that killed 10 people Romania’s Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday has had a working meeting with the Minister of Health, Nelu Tătaru, the Interior (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 cause count rise by 7.096; tests performed in the last 24 hours 21.571 As many as 7,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 21,571 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that (...)

Piatra Neamt hospital fire/US Ambassador expresses his condolences to families of victims The US Ambassador to Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished in the hospital fire at Piatra Neamt-based hospital on Saturday and has directed that the American flag be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims. "The people of (...)

New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital Ten patients lost their lives in a fire that destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania, on Saturday evening, November 15. Seven other people were severely injured, including a doctor who jumped into the fire to try and save some (...)

Hospital fire/ President Iohannis: It's important we find out how such tragedy happened immediately The "terrible" accident in Piatra Neamt [where a fire broke out in an ICU unit in a hospital - editor's note] showed, once again, why a profound reform of the Romanian public health system is absolutely necessary, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday. "It is a huge tragedy (...)

HealthMin Tataru: Injured doctor from Piatra Neamt will be taken to hospital in Belgium Health Minister Nelu Tataru has said on Saturday evening, in Letcani, that the anesthesiologist doctor from Neamt that has been seriously injured while trying to save patients from the fire will be transferred to a hospital in Belgium in the morning. "The doctor from Piatra Neamt, the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |