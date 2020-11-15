PM Orban: We ordered an increase in the capacity of ICU units

PM Orban: We ordered an increase in the capacity of ICU units. On Sunday, during the meeting organized at the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management in Ciolpani (CNCCI), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban ordered an increase of the capacity to treat patients in the intensive care units. Orban told a press conference that joint teams from DSP (Public Health Directorate) and ISU (Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) on Monday will start controls at all intensive care units in the country, to assess the gas supply facilities and to check the safety of patients and doctors. "I participated in the videoconference of the National Centre for Intervention Coordination and Management in Ciolpani with the county intervention coordination committees, in order to assess the pandemic situation and to order all the necessary measures to reduce the number of infections. During the morning, I had a meeting with ministers Marcel Vela and Nelu Tataru, and with Secretary of State Raed Arafat and Mr Iamandi, and factors involved in assessing the situation following the Neamt tragedy. I ordered that mixed teams from the DSP and ISU to start making an assessment of all intensive care units, of the gas installations for the intensive care units and, also, to check on the compliance with regulations on measures to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare professionals in intensive care units," said Orban. The PM specified that he also requested that the fire investigation specialists help "with all their might" the prosecutors' investigation regarding the fire in Piatra Neamt. AGERPRES (RO-author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]