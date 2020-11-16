Biggest financial group in Romania reports profit down by a third in the first nine months



Banca Transilvania (TLV), the biggest financial group in Romania by assets, recorded a net profit of RON 1.056 bln (EUR 218 mln) in the first nine months of this year, 33% lower compared to the same period of 2019. The group’s operating income was down by 3.3% in the same period, to RON 3.26 (...)