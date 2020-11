Romanian natural gas group Romgaz posts lower profit in Jan-Sep

Romanian natural gas group Romgaz posts lower profit in Jan-Sep. State-controlled company Romgaz, one of the two major gas producers in Romania, with operations in the power sector as well, posted a net profit of RON 941.9 mln (EUR 200 mln) in the first nine months of the year, 20.5% lower compared to the same period last year.