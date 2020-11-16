Biggest online retailer in Romania sees 17% higher Black Friday sales
Nov 16, 2020
Biggest online retailer in Romania sees 17% higher Black Friday sales.
The Black Friday sales reported by online retailers in Romania increased significantly this year compared to 2019, according to the first estimates for November 13 - the day when most of the online shops organized the shopping event. The biggest online retailer in Romania, eMAG, reported Black (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]