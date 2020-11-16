Official statistics: Double-digit increase in nine-month construction volume

Official statistics: Double-digit increase in nine-month construction volume. The volume of construction works over the first nine months of the year was 17.6 percent up YoY, mainly due to capital repair and engineering works, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The structural elements to see growth as unadjusted series were capital repair works (+56.5 pct), maintenance and current repair works (+39.8 pct) and new construction works (+6.4 pct). By construction objects, with numbers expressed as unadjusted indices, the volume of engineering works advanced 19.5 pct, that of residential buildings by 18.4 pct and the volume of non-residential buildings went up 14.2 pct. The total volume of construction works - workday and seasonally adjusted - increased by 19.3 percent in the reporting period, with capital repair works advancing 50.9 percent, current maintenance and repair works going up 46.6 percent, and new construction works picking up 7.7 percent. By construction objects, the volume of engineering works went up 23.5 percent, that of residential buildings - 19.1 percent, and the volume of non-residential buildings picked 15 percent. In a year-over-year comparison, the total volume of construction works was up this September both as unadjusted series (+18.7 percent) and as adjusted series (+19.2 percent), as a result of growth in capital repair works (+83.4 percent, and +78.2 percent, respectively) and current maintenance and repair works (+16.7 percent, and +18.8 percent respectively). The total volume of construction works this September was 9.8 percent up from August 2020 as unadjusted series, and 1.6 percent higher as adjusted series. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]