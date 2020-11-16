 
Romaniapress.com

November 16, 2020

Agnes Patron's short 'And Then the Bear' snags Animest Trophy
Nov 16, 2020

Agnes Patron's short 'And Then the Bear' snags Animest Trophy.

Agnes Patron's vivid animation short 'And Then the Bear' was picked winner of the Animest Trophy at the 15th edition of the International Animation Festival, having thrilled the jury as "close to perfection," as Wouter Jansen put it. The awards gala took place in a special ceremony broadcast in the Virtual Cinema section of the festival. The trophies offered were the creation of this year's UNITER Prize recipient, scenographer Cristina Milea. The following creations also received recognition at the gala: * Audience Award - 'He Can't Live without Cosmos' - Konstantin Bronzit (Russia 2019) * Best Documentary - 'Souvenir Souvenir' - Bastien Dubois (France 2020) * Special mention for short film - "Mad in Xpain' - Coke Riobóo (Spain 2020) * Best Student Film - 'The Bear Hunter' - Yaka Hara (UK 2019) * Special mention for a student film - 'Richie' - Romane Granger (France 2019) * Best feature film - 'Zero Impunity' - Nicolas Blies, Stéphane Huebert-Blies, Denis Lambert (Luxembourg/France 2019) * Best Romanian film - 'Invisibles - 4inaroom' (Anna Florea, Aliona Ciobanu, Sandu Cojocari, Serban Ilicevici) (Romania 2020) * Special mention for a Romanian film - 'End of the Line' - Mihnea Vlad (Romania 2019) * Best video - 'Joe Goes Hunting - Careful' - Alice Saey (France/Netherlands 2020) * Best VR movie - 'Minimum Mass' - Raqi Syed, Areito Echevarria (France 2020) * Best Children's short (Minimest) - 'The Tomten and the Fox' - Yaprak Morali, Are Austnes (Norway 2019) * Mention for a children's short (Minimest) - 'Meow Or Never' - Neeraja Raj (UK 2020) * 'Pitch, please!' winning project - 'Happy New Year' by Radu Gaciu * 'Pitch, please!' special mention - Ana-Maria Gardescu's 'In Good Company' * Winner of the Animation Incubator - Maria Scutaru * Animation Incubator mention - Caterina Chereches * Animation Incubator mention - Alexandrina Moldovan The jury of the 15th edition of the Animest Festival comprised the following personalities: Abigail Addison (UK), Wouter Jansen (NL) and Claudiu Mitcu - Short Film & Student Film; Waltraud Grausgruber (AT), Bastien Dubois (FR) and Albert 't Hooft (NL) - Romanian Feature Film & Short Film; Ana Coman, Adrian Carciova and Vali Petridean - Video; Tudor Gheorghe, Andreea Centea and Tammy Lovin - VR; Matija Sturm (SI), Katarzyna Gromadzka (PL), Paul Negoescu (RO ) - 'Pitch, please !'; Maya Kovacs (RO), Tudor Oprisan (RO), Eliza Marian (MD/BE) - Minimest. The newest and most awarded films of the year were presented exclusively online and, for the first time in the history of the event, they could be watched simultaneously from all over Romania. The 15th edition of the International Animest Film Festival took place between November 9 and 15 and was organized by the Animest Association, with the support of the National Center of Cinematography. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD's Ciolacu asks for PM's and Health Minister's resignations: The tragedy at the Piatra Neamt Hospital , expression of the national failure of the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday called on Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru to resign, saying the tragedy at the Piatra Neamt Hospital represents the expression of the “national failure” of the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. (...)

Dealing with the aftermath of Piatra Neamt tragedy: Prosecutors complete on-scene investigation into hospital fire The Attorney General’s Office has announced on Monday that prosecutors have completed an investigation at the scene of a fire that broke out at the intensive care unit inside the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, collected DNA evidence to establish the identity of five of the dead persons, and (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4.931 to 365.212; 11.266 tests performed in the last 24 hrs As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that (...)

PSD's Ciolacu asks for PM's and Health Minister's resignation PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday called on Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru to resign, saying the tragedy at the Piatra Neamt Hospital represents the expression of the "national failure" of the Government to manage the COVID-19 (...)

Prosecutors complete on-scene investigation into Piatra Neamt hospital fire The Attorney General's Office has announced on Monday that prosecutors have completed an investigation at the scene of a fire that broke out at the intensive care unit inside the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, collected DNA evidence to establish the identity of five of the dead persons, and (...)

Blue Air to resume international flights from Cluj Napoca from March 1, 2021 Blue Air low-cost airline will resume its international flights from Cluj Napoca on March 1, 2021 one month ahead of schedule, to meet growing demand for this destination. According to a Blue Air press statement, from March 1, 2021, Blue Air will introduce 13 new routes that will connect (...)

NeamtFire/County Emergency Hospital manager says to resign Manager of the Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital (SJU) Lucian Micu announced on Monday in a press statement that he will submit his resignation from office on Tuesday morning, "not before making sure that he does not leave things to chance, but that there will be continuity without (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |