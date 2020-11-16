Agnes Patron's short 'And Then the Bear' snags Animest Trophy

Agnes Patron's vivid animation short 'And Then the Bear' was picked winner of the Animest Trophy at the 15th edition of the International Animation Festival, having thrilled the jury as "close to perfection," as Wouter Jansen put it. The awards gala took place in a special ceremony broadcast in the Virtual Cinema section of the festival. The trophies offered were the creation of this year's UNITER Prize recipient, scenographer Cristina Milea. The following creations also received recognition at the gala: * Audience Award - 'He Can't Live without Cosmos' - Konstantin Bronzit (Russia 2019) * Best Documentary - 'Souvenir Souvenir' - Bastien Dubois (France 2020) * Special mention for short film - "Mad in Xpain' - Coke Riobóo (Spain 2020) * Best Student Film - 'The Bear Hunter' - Yaka Hara (UK 2019) * Special mention for a student film - 'Richie' - Romane Granger (France 2019) * Best feature film - 'Zero Impunity' - Nicolas Blies, Stéphane Huebert-Blies, Denis Lambert (Luxembourg/France 2019) * Best Romanian film - 'Invisibles - 4inaroom' (Anna Florea, Aliona Ciobanu, Sandu Cojocari, Serban Ilicevici) (Romania 2020) * Special mention for a Romanian film - 'End of the Line' - Mihnea Vlad (Romania 2019) * Best video - 'Joe Goes Hunting - Careful' - Alice Saey (France/Netherlands 2020) * Best VR movie - 'Minimum Mass' - Raqi Syed, Areito Echevarria (France 2020) * Best Children's short (Minimest) - 'The Tomten and the Fox' - Yaprak Morali, Are Austnes (Norway 2019) * Mention for a children's short (Minimest) - 'Meow Or Never' - Neeraja Raj (UK 2020) * 'Pitch, please!' winning project - 'Happy New Year' by Radu Gaciu * 'Pitch, please!' special mention - Ana-Maria Gardescu's 'In Good Company' * Winner of the Animation Incubator - Maria Scutaru * Animation Incubator mention - Caterina Chereches * Animation Incubator mention - Alexandrina Moldovan The jury of the 15th edition of the Animest Festival comprised the following personalities: Abigail Addison (UK), Wouter Jansen (NL) and Claudiu Mitcu - Short Film & Student Film; Waltraud Grausgruber (AT), Bastien Dubois (FR) and Albert 't Hooft (NL) - Romanian Feature Film & Short Film; Ana Coman, Adrian Carciova and Vali Petridean - Video; Tudor Gheorghe, Andreea Centea and Tammy Lovin - VR; Matija Sturm (SI), Katarzyna Gromadzka (PL), Paul Negoescu (RO ) - 'Pitch, please !'; Maya Kovacs (RO), Tudor Oprisan (RO), Eliza Marian (MD/BE) - Minimest. The newest and most awarded films of the year were presented exclusively online and, for the first time in the history of the event, they could be watched simultaneously from all over Romania. The 15th edition of the International Animest Film Festival took place between November 9 and 15 and was organized by the Animest Association, with the support of the National Center of Cinematography. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]