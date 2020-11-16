President Iohannis congratulates Maia Sandu: Romania will stay with R. Moldova in efforts to draw closer to EU

President Iohannis congratulates Maia Sandu: Romania will stay with R. Moldova in efforts to draw closer to EU. President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Maia Sandu for winning the presidential elections of the Republic of Moldova. "The citizens of the Republic of Moldova have chosen to continue the European and democratic path, a path of progress! Romania will stay with the Republic of Moldova in its real efforts to modernize, democratize and draw closer to the EU," wrote Iohannis, on Monday, on Twitter. The candidate of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), Maia Sandu, won handily the presidential elections of the Republic of Moldova, holding a 15 pct lead after the counting of 99.86 pct of votes, shows the data centralized by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC). According to preliminary results presented by CEC, until Monday at 8:00, the reports from 2,140 polling stations were centralized out of a total of 2,143, and Maia Sandu obtained 938,390 votes of the 1,628,370 votes expressed, which represents 57,63 pct. Her competitor, incumbent president Igor Dodon, who ran as an independent, with the support of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, was voted by 689,980 voters, representing 42.37 pct.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]