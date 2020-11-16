Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections

Pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu (48), the leader of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), won the presidential elections in Moldova with more than 57% of the votes. She was congratulated for her win by Romania's president Klaus Iohannis and Russia's president Vladimir Putin.