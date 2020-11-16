President Iohannis congratulates Maia Sandu: Romania will stay with the R. of Moldova in its efforts to draw closer to the EU



President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Maia Sandu for winning the presidential elections of the Republic of Moldova. “The citizens of the Republic of Moldova have chosen to continue the European and democratic path, a path of progress! Romania will stay with the Republic of Moldova in its real (...)