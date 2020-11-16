CTP takes over 95,000 sqm of logistics spaces in Romania from Australian group
Nov 16, 2020
CTP takes over 95,000 sqm of logistics spaces in Romania from Australian group.
Prague-based CTP, the biggest owner of logistics and industrial spaces in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has acquired a portfolio of 12 buildings from the Australian group Cromwell Property Group. With a total area of 95,000 sqm, the buildings are located within CTPark Bucharest, one of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]