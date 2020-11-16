German retailer Kaufland offers EUR 1 mln total bonuses to its employees in Romania

German retailer Kaufland announced that it would offer gift vouchers worth a total of EUR 1million to its employees in Romania. The bonuses will be distributed this month. These gift vouchers are extra bonuses the retailer offers to its employees, as it marks 15 years of activity on the local