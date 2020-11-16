Digi Communications N.V. Group announces financial results for Q3: Revenues up by 8.7 pct compared to same period of 2019



Digi Communications NV Group published, on Friday, 13th of November 2020, its financial results for the nine months ended Septembre 30, 2020, increasing revenues by 8.7 % compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 950.6 million compared to EUR 874.6 million EUR) and achieving + 12 (...)