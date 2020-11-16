Euler Hermes Analysis: “Hidden unemployment” covers the real magnitude of the crisis on the employment market

Euler Hermes Analysis: “Hidden unemployment” covers the real magnitude of the crisis on the employment market. 30 million workers going missing from official unemployment statistics $14 billion of monthly consumption is lost “Social spending” will be particularly affected An unprecedented rise in the inactive population since February has seen more than 30 million workers going missing from official (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]