Cassa, software that digitizes accounting through intelligence artificial attracts KPMG as a lead investor on SeedBlink. Cassa, an accounting software that contains elements of artificial intelligence and machine learning, attracted KPMG Romania, the local subsidiary of one of the largest audit and business consulting companies worldwide, as a lead investor in the financing round that is targeted on the equity (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]