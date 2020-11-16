Romania's new COVID-19 case count - 4,931; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 11,266

Romania's new COVID-19 case count - 4,931; tests performed in the last 24 hours - 11,266. As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 365,212 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 246,633 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,702,328 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 11,266 were performed in the last 24 hours, 7,499 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,767 upon request.AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]