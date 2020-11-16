Piatra Neamt fire/HealthMin Tataru: Doctor transferred to Belgium in stable condition

Piatra Neamt fire/HealthMin Tataru: Doctor transferred to Belgium in stable condition. The condition of the doctor having suffered burns in the fire at the Hospital in Piatra Neamt and who was transferred to Belgium, is stable, said on Monday the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, in a press statement at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health. "He arrived yesterday around 12:00 hrs. A dialysis procedure was also performed. A rebalancing, the treatment of the burns were performed. He is stable at the moment. (...) There is a procedure and a protocol in burns. We are waiting for daily evaluations, we keep in touch. In the evening, at 18:00 hrs, we have some briefings that the medical body there is doing. He underwent the first procedures at Floreasca [Emergency Hospital in Bucharest] yesterday morning [Sunday, ed. n.], when he landed," Tataru explained. He specified that, following the re-evaluation made at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, it was found that the physician suffered burns on 70-75% of the body surface. "There was also a new revaluation. If in Piatra Neamt the assessment indicated 40% of total body surface area, (...) the revaluation at Floreasca indicated 70-75% burns," said the minister.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]