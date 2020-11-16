Seville European Film Festival 2020: Romanian director Cristi Puiu's latest film wins top prize

Malmkrog, the latest film of Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu, was awarded the Golden Giraldillo for best film at this year's edition of the Seville European Film Festival. The award was given by an international jury made up of producer Rosa Bosch, producer and actor Frédéric Niedermayer, D'A (...)