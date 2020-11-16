 
Romaniapress.com

November 16, 2020

Seville European Film Festival 2020: Romanian director Cristi Puiu's latest film wins top prize
Nov 16, 2020

Seville European Film Festival 2020: Romanian director Cristi Puiu's latest film wins top prize.

Malmkrog, the latest film of Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu, was awarded the Golden Giraldillo for best film at this year's edition of the Seville European Film Festival. The award was given by an international jury made up of producer Rosa Bosch, producer and actor Frédéric Niedermayer, D'A (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD's Ciolacu asks for PM's and Health Minister's resignations: The tragedy at the Piatra Neamt Hospital , expression of the national failure of the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday called on Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru to resign, saying the tragedy at the Piatra Neamt Hospital represents the expression of the “national failure” of the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. (...)

Dealing with the aftermath of Piatra Neamt tragedy: Prosecutors complete on-scene investigation into hospital fire The Attorney General’s Office has announced on Monday that prosecutors have completed an investigation at the scene of a fire that broke out at the intensive care unit inside the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, collected DNA evidence to establish the identity of five of the dead persons, and (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4.931 to 365.212; 11.266 tests performed in the last 24 hrs As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that (...)

PSD's Ciolacu asks for PM's and Health Minister's resignation PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday called on Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru to resign, saying the tragedy at the Piatra Neamt Hospital represents the expression of the "national failure" of the Government to manage the COVID-19 (...)

Prosecutors complete on-scene investigation into Piatra Neamt hospital fire The Attorney General's Office has announced on Monday that prosecutors have completed an investigation at the scene of a fire that broke out at the intensive care unit inside the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, collected DNA evidence to establish the identity of five of the dead persons, and (...)

Blue Air to resume international flights from Cluj Napoca from March 1, 2021 Blue Air low-cost airline will resume its international flights from Cluj Napoca on March 1, 2021 one month ahead of schedule, to meet growing demand for this destination. According to a Blue Air press statement, from March 1, 2021, Blue Air will introduce 13 new routes that will connect (...)

NeamtFire/County Emergency Hospital manager says to resign Manager of the Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital (SJU) Lucian Micu announced on Monday in a press statement that he will submit his resignation from office on Tuesday morning, "not before making sure that he does not leave things to chance, but that there will be continuity without (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |