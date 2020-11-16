NeamtFire/County Emergency Hospital manager says to resign

NeamtFire/County Emergency Hospital manager says to resign. Manager of the Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital (SJU) Lucian Micu announced on Monday in a press statement that he will submit his resignation from office on Tuesday morning, "not before making sure that he does not leave things to chance, but that there will be continuity without hiatus." "Saturday night’s tragedy that left ten people dead has affected us all. Particularly the relatives of the patients, the medical staff that stepped in to save people and save themselves, Piatra Neamt medical workers and doctors from all over the country, journalists, me and my family, people who understand suffering and who know that no one ever wanted this to happen. (...) My presence as manager of the hospital no longer helps at this time. The time has come for me to retire and wait for the specialists to establish very clearly the causes of the fire that burned down a ward and caused deep injuries to many people. My resignation is no abandonment, it is a gesture that I make with the respect that I believe the relatives of the patients and the affected medical staff deserve! I am calling, as a person, on all of us to show understanding and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the medical team of the hospital who still need to focus on saving as many lives as possible. My resignation will be submitted in the early hours tomorrow, not before making sure that I do not leave things to chance, but that there will be continuity without hiatus," said Micu. He added that all decisions made in the hospital he leads were in the interest of patients. "It is in our nature, of people, to look for culprits in such moments, to ask for explanations, to bloviate on what it was and how that could have been avoided. I may be so myself. But I have I learned that, first of all, I have to be cerebral, and that is what I tried to do immediately after the tragedy. Together with the SJU Piatra Neamt team, we tried and found solutions for the medical unit to stay functional. It was important for patients who are still in a critical condition to have an adequate space in which to receive the necessary medical care. Work is underway for the new ICU beds to become operational today. Last night [Sunday to Monday] we made available all the documents needed to find the real cause of the fire. I have no doubt that all the decisions made now and in the past have been made so that the medical team can take care of patients as well and efficiently as possible. They wished for the best," said Micu. According to him "there is politics in everything," which "is only to the detriment of patients." "Unfortunately, there is politics in everything. I can understand that. It's been like that for 30 years. From comfortable office chairs things are different. When you're by the patient's bedside, you see reality. The medical activity in a hospital is subordinated to the Ministry of Health, and administrative activity is subordinated to local public administrations. There are some with medicine, others with the money. Between them there is also politics. They are not all working together, which is sometimes only to the detriment of those who should matter - patients," Micu also said. As many as 10 COVID-19 patients at the intensive care unit of the Piatra-Neamt Emergency County Hospital died in a fire that broke out on Saturday evening in one of the wards. Two doctors and two nurses were injured in the fire, and one of the doctors was rushed to a hospital in Belgium. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Lepadatu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]