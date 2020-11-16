Unions warn old equipment, overloaded staff make Neamt County Hospital tragedy repeatable anywhere

Unions warn old equipment, overloaded staff make Neamt County Hospital tragedy repeatable anywhere. The tragedy at the Neamt County Emergency Hospital can be repeated at any time, in any other healthcare facility in Romania, due to the lack of adequate medical equipment, obsolete technical infrastructure in hospitals and an overloaded medical staff, according to a press statement released on Monday by the SANITAS health workers' trade union federation. SANITAS "draws attention to the fact that similar situations can occur at any time in other healthcare facilities in Romania, as the main causes are the lack of adequate medical equipment, obsolete technical infrastructure not working within normal parameters, and an overloaded medical staff," reads the release. The release also reads SANITAS leaders' solidarity with the staff of the Neamt County Emergency Hospital. "The SANITAS Federation of Romania wants to voice its solidarity with its colleagues at the Neamt County Emergency Hospital who went through the tragedy of a fire at the ICU department and who, in a natural act of professional responsibility, did everything possible to save patients." On the other hand, SANITAS emphasises that the relevant authorities fail to implement policies to solve the serious problems of the healthcare system, calling on the civil society to put pressure on politicians for a reform of the health system. "SANITAS wants to draw attention to our health colleagues that this is the time when we must unite our voices to ask the authorities to wake up and face reality and do what is absolutely necessary for the normal operation of this sector. Otherwise, through our silence, we risk becoming accomplices of the rulers in the destruction of the public medical system in Romania! And the single voice must go beyond the limits of the medical field. We ask the civil society to join us in this entire endeavor, because the Romanian healthcare itself must be healed. We are calling on trade unions, professional organisations, patient associations and other organisations working in the area. At this time, the public healthcare system is chronically ill, and the prospects for recovery are minimal if we do not force those responsible for its management at all levels into adopting a consistent policy of renewal." According to SANITAS, the main issues facing the local medical system are poor management and lack of coordination of authorities responsible for the proper operation of the healthcare system, advanced physical and moral wear and tear of the technical infrastructure, lack of qualified human resources for health care facilities, low interest in occupational health and safety of employees at work, the lack of medical equipment, a perfunctory consideration of periodic training, the observance of internal protocols and procedures, a shortage of medical and protective materials and equipment.