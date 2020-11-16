GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4.931 to 365.212; 11.266 tests performed in the last 24 hrs

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 4.931 to 365.212; 11.266 tests performed in the last 24 hrs. As many as 4,931 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 11,266 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]