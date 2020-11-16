PSD's Ciolacu asks for PM's and Health Minister's resignation

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday called on Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru to resign, saying the tragedy at the Piatra Neamt Hospital represents the expression of the "national failure" of the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. "The number of victims of the Piatra Neamt tragedy, which unfortunately is increasing, is the expression of the Government's national failure to manage the pandemic! 36 hours after the tragedy, none of the rulers assumes any responsibility. Moreover, Orban and the PNL (National Liberal Party) try to blame the local authorities, as they have done throughout the pandemic, they try to blame the ministers of the last 30 years, the whole world, actually, in order to elude responsibility. They left the entire burden of the pandemic on the shoulders of the mayors and presidents of county councils, without helping them at all," said Ciolacu, through a video message posted on Facebook. He added that, for eight months, doctors have been making "superhuman" efforts to save lives, and hospital managers must find "non-stop" urgent solutions to deal with the growing number of patients. "Enough with the cynicism! Orban and Tataru - resign if you have any amount of compassion left in you for the families of those who perished in this tragedy," the PSD leader demanded. He also asked the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health not to blame, for their "aberrations," the chief doctors from the ICUs. "They are not to blame for your aberrant decisions. The doctors are the ones who save lives, not you. They must be helped to do their job, instead of being harassed like this," said Marcel Ciolacu.