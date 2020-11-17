Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange in first ten months, higher than in whole 2019



Transactions on Bucharest Stock Exchange in first ten months, higher than in whole 2019.

The value of share trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached RON 10.3 bln (EUR 2.12 bln) in the first ten months of this year, up 6.4% compared to the level for the whole of 2019 (RON 9.68 bln), the operator announced in a press release. However, the evolution of the main market (...)