Vodafone’s revenues in Romania, down by 2.3% in third quarter

Vodafone’s revenues in Romania, down by 2.3% in third quarter. The revenues from services reported by Vodafone Romania for the quarter ending on September 30 fell 2.3% compared to the same period last year, to EUR 195.1 mln, according to financial results released Monday by Vodafone Group. The company's customer base also declined to 10.8 million at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]