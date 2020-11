MedLife’s shares rally on Q3 earnings and profit capitalisation

MedLife’s shares rally on Q3 earnings and profit capitalisation. MedLife Group (BVB ticker: M), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced on November 13 above-expectations earnings in the third quarter. On the same day, MedLife summoned its shareholders to approve the capitalization of retained earnings and distribution of free (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]