Romania’s construction work index accelerates to 15% yoy growth in Q3

Romania’s construction work index accelerates to 15% yoy growth in Q3. Romania's construction work volume index increased by 15.1% in the third quarter (Q3) of this year compared to the same period of 2019, according to calculations based on the data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on November 16. September showed the fastest annual growth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]