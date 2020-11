Study: Romania’s e-commerce market up 40% to EUR 6 bln in 2020

Study: Romania’s e-commerce market up 40% to EUR 6 bln in 2020. Romania's e-commerce market will reach about EUR 6 billion in 2020, at least 40% more compared to 2019, according to estimates revealed in a study conducted by iSense Solutions for the GPeC summit - the annual event dedicated to the local e-commerce industry, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. In the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]