November 17, 2020

Coronavirus/Orban: Government is making constant efforts to cope with possible third wave
Nov 17, 2020

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the government is making constant efforts to get ready for a possible third wave of the pandemic, noting that although any restriction measure generates a lot of opposition in society, he has assumed the introduction of such restrictions precisely because they are absolutely necessary. "Practically, you can see that we have made progress, of course, I can't say that they are at the level of needs, but we have made progress on all lines, both in terms of protective equipment, Real Time PCR diagnostics equipment. We are now acquiring 3 million rapid tests to be used for medical staff, for the beneficiaries of services in elderly people's homes, in homes for people with disabilities, centers with children. We are also trying here to increase the testing capacity with the new type of rapid tests. Regarding the increase of the treatment capacity in intensive care units, you can see clearly that, although no one would have believed, today there are about 1,180 and some patients in intensive care who benefit from medical treatment and we continue to increase the treatment capacity,", said Orban, when asked about the emergence of a possible third wave of the pandemic in February. He said that together with the Ministry of Health management team, he made a plan to increase the treatment capacity, by introducing new hospitals in the anti-COVID scheme and specified that the Executive has assumed the introduction of restrictions, although they generate opposition in society. "You can see that any restriction measure generates a lot of opposition in society. We have assumed the introduction of restrictions, being in the election campaign, precisely because we considered it absolutely necessary to introduce these restrictions to stop the number of cases," the premier affirmed after a working visit, together with Bucharest General Mayor, Nicusor Dan, and with the Bucharest prefect, Traian Berbeceanu, for the assessment of the hospitals in the Capital of Romania.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

