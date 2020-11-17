HealthMin Tataru: 80 pct of hospital managers should be replaced

HealthMin Tataru: 80 pct of hospital managers should be replaced. As many as 80 pct of the hospital managers in Romania should be replaced, and the medical units' coordination should go back to the Health Ministry responsibility, on Monday evening said minister Nelu Tataru, at the Digi24 private TV broadcaster. "At one point, during this pandemic, I said that 80 pct of [hospital, ed. n.] managers should be replaced. I maintain the same opinion," Nelu Tataru said. He added that the current situation of the health care system has been generated by governments, health ministers, political and local actors over the past 30 years. "That is why, in all that health reform means, there is a radical change, both legislative and in the management of these hospitals. The coordination of these hospitals should go to the Ministry of Health," Nelu Tataru concluded.